Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Shares Down 12.5%

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Rating) shares dropped 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 12,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 14,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Melkior Resources Trading Up 9.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$6.54 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Melkior Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melkior Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melkior Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.