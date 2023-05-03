Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Trimmed by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,867 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.7% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $38,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $118.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.73. The company has a market capitalization of $302.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $119.16.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,234 shares of company stock valued at $49,996,664 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

