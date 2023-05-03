Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRCY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Stock Down 16.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $7.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.89. The company had a trading volume of 672,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.50, a PEG ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.02. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $65.42.

Insider Activity

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $229.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $255,973.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,440,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $255,973.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,440,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.