Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $269.30 million-$289.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.67 million. Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.36-$1.50 EPS.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MRCY opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.00, a PEG ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $229.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.25 million. Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.67.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $252,449.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at $27,212,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,212,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,851 shares of company stock worth $582,461 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mercury Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Mercury Systems by 79.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Stories

