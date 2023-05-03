Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.06

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.06 and last traded at $82.63, with a volume of 15087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

