Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 178.80% and a negative net margin of 768.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.85 million. On average, analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

MRSN opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $477.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRSN. Citigroup began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

