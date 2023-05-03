Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $3.06

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.06, but opened at $3.28. Mesoblast shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 131,320 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Mesoblast Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $490.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,068.42% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter worth $33,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

