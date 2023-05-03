Metahero (HERO) Reaches One Day Volume of $370,316.06

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $28.88 million and $370,316.06 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000432 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00009777 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000774 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.