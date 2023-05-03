Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Trading Down 1.4%

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Rating) was down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 48,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 110,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Metallic Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 17.21 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$54.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

Further Reading

