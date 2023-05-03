Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Short Interest Update

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,300 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 635,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 329,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of MEOH traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.59. 199,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,605. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. Methanex has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. Methanex had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Methanex by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 9.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 106,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Methanex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

