Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 168,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,660,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:MEI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,793. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $44.68.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

