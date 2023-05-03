MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.99%.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

