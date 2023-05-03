MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Update

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,867. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $4.41.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

(Get Rating)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

