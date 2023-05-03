MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0214 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MIN stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $3.06.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
