MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0214 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MIN stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

