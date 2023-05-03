MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CXH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. 1,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,676. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $8.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

