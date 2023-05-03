MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CXH opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $8.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21.

Institutional Trading of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

