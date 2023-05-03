MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.95. 7,617,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,902. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,870 shares of company stock worth $9,409,070. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

