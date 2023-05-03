MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Issues Earnings Results

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.04 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 294.39% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.42) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $328.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.41. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $132.56 and a 1-year high of $368.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.26.
In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.00.
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
