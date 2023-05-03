MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Issues Earnings Results

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.04 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 294.39% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.42) earnings per share.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $328.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.41. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $132.56 and a 1-year high of $368.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MicroStrategy by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.00.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

