Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.22. On average, analysts expect Mind Medicine (MindMed) to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

MNMD opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $142.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

MNMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 8,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $29,038.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,959 shares in the company, valued at $838,746.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 34,247 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 94,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 26,583 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Featured Stories

