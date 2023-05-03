Mirror Protocol (MIR) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.57 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and $1.07 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mirror Protocol is a decentralized platform for creating and trading synthetic assets that track the price of real-world assets. It was created by a team of developers led by Do Kwon, the CEO of Terraform Labs. Mirror Protocol is primarily used for trading synthetic assets on its platform, allowing users to gain exposure to real-world assets without actually owning them. The platform also allows users to participate in governance and liquidity provision by staking MIR tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

