Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.99 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 176.05% and a negative return on equity of 102.21%. On average, analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $30.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,441,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 258.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 713,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,749,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,754,000 after acquiring an additional 353,337 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 261,950 shares during the period.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.