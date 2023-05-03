Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.00 million-$960.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $942.71 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $214.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.74 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Equities analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,269,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533,182 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,011 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,592 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,111,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,804 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

