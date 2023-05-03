Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

