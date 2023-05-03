Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,573,000 after acquiring an additional 599,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,781,000 after buying an additional 22,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after buying an additional 678,694 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $371,318,000 after buying an additional 264,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after buying an additional 947,497 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $293.16 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $295.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.80.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.