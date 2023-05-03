Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,855 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

RSP stock opened at $142.84 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

