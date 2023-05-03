Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 356,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4,467.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 99,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 96,853 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $123.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.84 and a 200-day moving average of $111.66.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.