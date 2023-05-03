Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $187.52 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $190.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.03.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.