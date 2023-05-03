Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $101.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

