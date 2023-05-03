Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,813 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 504.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 94.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

CSX stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

