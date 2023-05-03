Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,857,000 after buying an additional 2,022,860 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after buying an additional 1,704,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after buying an additional 882,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.14%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

