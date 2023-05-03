Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 398 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average of $66.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

