ModivCare (MODV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect ModivCare to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. ModivCare has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.03 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.06% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, analysts expect ModivCare to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ModivCare Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MODV opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $965.53 million, a PE ratio of -30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. ModivCare has a 12 month low of $62.72 and a 12 month high of $121.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average of $89.89.

Insider Transactions at ModivCare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ModivCare

In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,108,856.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,399,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,781,688.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,018,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,180,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ModivCare by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,822,000 after acquiring an additional 294,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MODV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ModivCare from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on ModivCare from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

