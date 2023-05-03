Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Short Interest Up 11.0% in April

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the March 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 543,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

MHK stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.07. The company had a trading volume of 581,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,296. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $158.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,753.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,270.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 304,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,219 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,441.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 72,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 67,999 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

