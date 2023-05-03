Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TAP. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 7.7 %

NYSE:TAP opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -79.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $66.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,757 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,768,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,825,000 after purchasing an additional 239,558 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,173,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,287,000 after purchasing an additional 214,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.