Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $86.00 at Mizuho

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $77.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average is $66.48. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

