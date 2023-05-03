Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Short Interest Down 6.0% in April

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $466.11. The stock had a trading volume of 466,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.96. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total transaction of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,158,409.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,158,409.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 22,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $10,396,364.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,599,092.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,462 shares of company stock valued at $39,718,153 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

