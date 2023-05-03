Montauk Renewables (MNTK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Montauk Renewables has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $49.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million. On average, analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Montauk Renewables has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.32 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of -0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNTK. Roth Capital cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 12.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables

(Get Rating)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.