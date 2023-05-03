Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,628.45

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,628.45 ($20.35) and traded as high as GBX 1,708 ($21.34). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 1,694 ($21.16), with a volume of 87,234 shares changing hands.

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £802.11 million, a PE ratio of 1,269.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,718.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,630.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

Morgan Sindall Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 68 ($0.85) dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $33.00. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,651.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Sindall Group

About Morgan Sindall Group

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 21,506 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,792 ($22.39), for a total value of £385,387.52 ($481,493.65). 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.