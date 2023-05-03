Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,628.45

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,628.45 ($20.35) and traded as high as GBX 1,708 ($21.34). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 1,694 ($21.16), with a volume of 87,234 shares changing hands.
Morgan Sindall Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £802.11 million, a PE ratio of 1,269.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,718.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,630.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00.
Morgan Sindall Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 68 ($0.85) dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $33.00. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,651.52%.
About Morgan Sindall Group
Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.
