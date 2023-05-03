Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading Up 5.8%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.23 and last traded at $50.01. 130,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 457,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MORF. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $400,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 116,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Morphic news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,222 shares in the company, valued at $91,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $400,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 116,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,137.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,179 shares of company stock worth $10,558,559 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Morphic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Morphic by 1,253.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.