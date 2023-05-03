MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.88

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.88 and last traded at $91.63, with a volume of 153595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSM. Loop Capital increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.67. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,245 shares of company stock worth $2,814,744. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.