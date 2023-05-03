Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $276.14, but opened at $290.64. Murphy USA shares last traded at $289.66, with a volume of 92,776 shares changing hands.

The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 28.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Up 5.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

