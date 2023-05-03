Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $276.14, but opened at $290.64. Murphy USA shares last traded at $289.66, with a volume of 92,776 shares changing hands.
The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS.
Murphy USA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 5.27%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 28.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.
Murphy USA Stock Up 5.4 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.
Murphy USA Company Profile
Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Murphy USA (MUSA)
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.