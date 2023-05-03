Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Up to $6.11

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.11, but opened at $8.81. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 19,986,362 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $584.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,226.89% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNOX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 10.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 255,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 66,806 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

