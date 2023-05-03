National Bank Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.
Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$203.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$211.20 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%.
Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of INE opened at C$13.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.48 and a 12-month high of C$20.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.46.
Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
Featured Stories
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.