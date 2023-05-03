National Bank Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$203.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$211.20 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.35.

Shares of INE opened at C$13.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.48 and a 12-month high of C$20.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.46.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

