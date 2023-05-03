National Bank Financial Comments on IGM Financial Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for IGM Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Securities upgraded IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
IGM Financial Stock Performance
IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.07. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of C$848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$815.00 million.
IGM Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
