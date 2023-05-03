National Bank Financial Comments on IGM Financial Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for IGM Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Securities upgraded IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$40.46 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$33.45 and a 52 week high of C$43.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.87. The firm has a market cap of C$9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.07. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of C$848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$815.00 million.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.