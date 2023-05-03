National Bank Financial Comments on Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.17.
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.49 billion.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Teck Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.
