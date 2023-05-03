National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.45

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

NXPGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of National Express Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of National Express Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 320 ($4.00) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71.

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

