National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Short Interest Update

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 5,700,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

National Vision Stock Up 1.6 %

EYE stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 220,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. National Vision has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $43.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). National Vision had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $468.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in National Vision by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

