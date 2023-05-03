Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 12,582 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 621.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $183.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

