Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Cintas by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.25.

Cintas stock opened at $458.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $446.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

