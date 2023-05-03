Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 17,680 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 240.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after buying an additional 1,056,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after buying an additional 928,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,106,453,000 after buying an additional 608,587 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

MDT stock opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.59. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

